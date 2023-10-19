Biden To Address Nation Today On Israel-Hamas War, Ukraine

Biden will address the nation today to discuss US response to Hamas' attacks against Israel.

US President Joe Biden will give a speech from the Oval Office on Thursday about the conflict between Israel and Hamas and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, President Biden will address the nation to discuss our response to Hamas' terrorist attacks against Israel and Russia's ongoing brutal war against Ukraine," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

