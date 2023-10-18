'Errant Rocket Fired By Terrorist Group' Struck Gaza Hospital, Says Biden

Joe Biden said in a show of solidarity with Israel after the October 7 Hamas attacks. (File)

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that an "errant rocket" fired by a "terrorist group" caused a devastating explosion at a Gaza hospital that left hundreds dead.

"Based on the information we've seen to date, it appears as a result of an errant rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza," Joe Biden told reporters at the end of a short trip to show solidarity with Israel after the October 7 Hamas attacks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)