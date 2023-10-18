'Imagery, Intercepts' Show Israel Not Behind Gaza Hospital Strike, Says US

Nearly 500 people were killed in the explosion.

US intelligence based on aerial images and intercepted communications shows Israel was not to blame for a strike on a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds, the White House said Wednesday.

"While we continue to collect information, our current assessment, based on analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts and open source information, is that Israel is not responsible for the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday," National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on social media.

