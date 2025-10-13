'Israel Open To Peace Deal With Arab, Muslim Countries,' Says Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a speech to parliament welcoming US President Donald Trump on Monday, said Israel could pursue new "peace treaties" with Arab and Muslim countries in the Middle East and beyond.

"Under your leadership, we can forge new peace treaties with Arab countries in the region and Muslim countries beyond the region," Netanyahu said, adding that "no one wants peace more than the people of Israel."

