Israel To 'Gradually' Reopen Airspace Tonight, First Flights To Rescue Israelis

Israel's transport minister said the country will gradually reopen its airspace overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, after it was closed to civilian flights as the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

The initial approved flights will be to repatriate Israelis, a transport ministry spokesperson told AFP, adding that there will be no departures for now.

"The airspace will reopen gradually starting already on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, and of course subject to security developments," Miri Regev said during a press conference at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport.

The reopening had initially been scheduled for next week but was moved up "following security assessments with professional and security experts," Regev said.

Sharon Kedmi, director general of the Israel Airports Authority, told reporters the re-opening will begin "very cautiously, with one aircraft per hour during the first 24 hours -- a narrow-body aircraft."

"After 24 hours, if everything works as planned, we will increase to two narrow-body aircraft per hour or one wide-body aircraft," he added.

Israel closed its airspace to civilian flights Saturday after announcing the launch of a campaign of "preventive strikes" against Iran together with the US.

