Iran Confirms Death Of Brigadier General In Israeli Strike

Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday confirmed the killing in a US-Israeli airstrike of a brigadier general sanctioned by the US in 2025 over an international network shipping oil to China and using profits to fund Tehran-backed regional proxies.

Revolutionary Guards commander-in-chief Ahmad Vahidi issued a message of condolences for Jamshid Eshaghi, the head of the budget and financial affairs at Iran's armed forces general staff.

The general staff is a powerful military body that coordinates between the regular army and the ideological force of the Islamic republic, the Revolutionary Guards.

Vahidi, whose predecessor was killed at the start of the conflict, said Eshaghi had been killed along with several members of his family in a US-Israeli strike, without giving a date or further details.

He praised Eshaghi for "improving the strength of the defence forces of the homeland", according to the message published by the state-run IRNA news agency.

In February 2025, the US treasury sanctioned Eshaghi and other individuals, entities and vessels over what it said was an "international network for facilitating the shipment of millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil worth hundreds of millions of dollars to China."

It said revenues are used to fund militant groups in the region including Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

It accused the Iran general staff of using "networks of foreign-based front companies and brokers" to enable these shipments and "obfuscate" their Iranian origin.

Eshaghi had previously served as an official with one of these front companies, Sepehr Energy and coordinated with the Guards on the sale of Iranian crude oil to China, according to the US treasury.

He is the latest top Iranian official to have been confirmed by Tehran to have been killed in the war.

Supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the war on February 28 and the Islamic republic's powerful security chief, Ali Larijani, was killed earlier this month, along with over a dozen other prominent figures.

Israel and the United States have said they have dealt a major blow to Iran by killing top officials, but some analysts say the Islamic republic is still showing resilience and capacity to recover from setbacks.

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