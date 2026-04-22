Lebanon, Israel Ceasefire Extended By 45 Days: US

Lebanon and Israel on Friday extended a ceasefire for 45 days, despite a new flareup in violence, the US State Department said after mediating talks.

"The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

He said that the State Department would hold negotiations aimed at reaching a permanent political agreement on June 2 and 3, and that the Pentagon would bring together delegations from the countries' militaries on May 29.

"We hope these discussions will advance lasting peace between the two countries, full recognition of each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and establishing genuine security along their shared border," Pigott said.

The ceasefire, already extended, had been due to expire on Sunday.

The United States, Israel and Lebanon consider the ceasefire in effect despite continued violence, with Israel pounding targets in Lebanon again during the talks.

Israel says it will keep targeting Hezbollah, the Shia group whose fire into Israel in solidarity with Iran triggered the cross-border conflict and which is not participating in the talks in Washington.

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