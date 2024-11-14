Strikes Hit Lebanon's Beirut Shortly After Israel's Evacuation Warning

An air strike hit the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Thursday after an Israeli warning to evacuate parts of the Hezbollah bastion, AFPTV images showed.

A plume of grey smoke rose over the area after the latest strike since Israel sharply intensified its campaign against the Iran-backed group in September.

Shortly before the strike, Israel had issued a warning to residents to evacuate their homes.

"You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests against which the (Israeli military) will operate in the near future," army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X that included a map identifying buildings in the Shouaifat al-Omrousiya and Ghobeiry areas.

