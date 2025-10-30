Israel Becomes 1st Country To Recognise Somaliland As 'Sovereign State'

Israel on Friday formally recognised Somaliland as an "independent and sovereign state" and signed an agreement to establish diplomatic ties, as the region's leader hailed its first-ever official recognition.

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, has for decades pushed for international recognition, the key priority for president Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi since he took office last year.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "announced today the official recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state", his office said, making Israel the first country to do so.

"The declaration is in the spirit of the Abraham Accords," Netanyahu's office said, referring to several agreements between Israel and Arab countries brokered by US President Donald Trump during his first presidency.

Abdullahi hailed the move, saying it marked the beginning of a "strategic partnership".

"This is a historic moment as we warmly welcome... the Prime Minister of the State of Israel's recognition of the Republic of Somaliland and affirm Somaliland's readiness to join the Abraham Accords," normalising relations with Israel, he posted on X.

Later Friday, Netanyahu's office released a video showing him speaking to Abdullahi by telephone.

"I want you to know that I am signing now as we speak Israel's official recognition of the Somaliland," Netanyahu tells Abdullahi, adding that the new relationship would offer economic opportunities.

"I am very, very happy and I am very proud of this day and I want to wish you and the people of Somaliland the very, very best," he said.

Netanyahu also said that he would communicate to Trump Abdullahi's "willingness and desire to join the Abraham accords".

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the two countries had agreed to establish "full diplomatic ties, which will include the appointment of ambassadors and the opening of embassies".

"I have instructed my ministry to act immediately to institutionalise ties between the two countries across a wide range of fields," he said in a statement on X.

Decades Of Isolation

Netanyahu's office said he had invited Abdullahi to visit Israel and that the president thanked him "for his historic declaration".

The self-proclaimed republic, which enjoys a strategic position on the Gulf of Aden, has its own money, passports and army.

But since its unilateral declaration of independence in 1991, it has grappled with decades of isolation.

Its lack of international recognition has hampered access to foreign loans, aid and investment, and the region remains deeply impoverished.

A deal between landlocked Ethiopia and Somaliland last year to lease a stretch of coastline for a port and military base enraged Somalia.

Israel has been trying to bolster relations with countries in the Middle East and Africa.

Historic agreements struck late in Trump's first term in 2020 saw several countries including Muslim-majority United Arab Emirates and Morocco normalise relations with Israel.

But recent efforts have been hampered by wars that have stoked Arab anger, particularly in Gaza.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)