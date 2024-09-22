Israel Bombards Lebanon As Hezbollah Launches Rocket Attacks: 10 Facts

New Delhi:
- On Saturday night, Hezbollah fired at least 10 missiles into northern towns and cities of Israel's Jezreel Valley, the Times of Israel reported. This was the deepest incursion by Hezbollah rockets into Israeli territory since the conflict began in early October. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted most of the missiles, but one man in his 60s suffered minor injuries from shrapnel.
- Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the missile barrage and stated that it had aimed at the Ramat David Airbase. Located 50 km from the Lebanon border, the airbase is a key strategic site for the Israeli Air Force.
- In response, Israeli jets carried out a series of retaliatory strikes across southern Lebanon. The IDF reported that its airstrikes targeted at least 110 Hezbollah positions, including rocket launchers and operational facilities. The IDF claims it successfully disrupted Hezbollah's preparations for further rocket launches.
- The IDF stated that their Saturday afternoon air raids hit approximately 290 Hezbollah sites, including thousands of rocket launcher barrels, as part of their strategy to dismantle Hezbollah's rocket-firing capabilities. These preemptive strikes were launched to degrade Hezbollah's ability to launch large-scale attacks on Israeli territory.
- The intensification of Israeli airstrikes follows Hezbollah's earlier attack on Israeli military targets, including seven positions in northern Israel and the Golan Heights. Israel's military reported that Hezbollah had fired about 90 rockets at Israeli forces during these engagements.
- In addition to military targets, Israel conducted an airstrike on southern Beirut, killing senior Hezbollah commanders. According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, the strike left 37 people dead. Among those killed were three children and seven women. Hezbollah confirmed that Ibrahim Aqil, the head of its elite Radwan Force, and other high-ranking commanders were among the dead.
- Following the loss of its commanders, Hezbollah vowed retaliation. Ahmed Mahmud Wahbi, another high-ranking Hezbollah commander, was also killed in the same Israeli strike. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah condemned the attack, calling it an act of war, and promised retribution against Israel.
- The United Nations has expressed concern over the situation, calling for "maximum restraint" from all parties. Germany and other nations have urged an immediate de-escalation. International mediators, particularly from the United States, are working to prevent the Israel-Hezbollah conflict from spiralling into a regional war.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced an expansion of the country's war objectives, including the return of northern Israeli residents, who have been forced to evacuate due to Hezbollah's attacks. Netanyahu said the military's focus was on dismantling Hezbollah's ability to pose a threat to Israel's northern borders, stating that the country's actions speak for themselves.
- Amid the heightened conflict, the US State Department has issued an advisory for American citizens in Lebanon, urging them to leave the country while commercial flights are still available. The US raised its travel advisory for Lebanon in July following another Israeli strike that killed a Hezbollah commander in Beirut.