Israel-Hamas War News Live Updates: Death Count In Gaza Crosses 8,000, Half Of Them Children

Israel Hamas War Live Updates: The Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7

Gaza today said that more than 8,000 had been killed in the Palestinian territory since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.

"The death count linked to the Israeli aggression is past 8,000, half of whom are children," the health ministry told the news agency AFP.

Israel has been bombarding Gaza and has now been waging ground operations after Hamas' surprise attack killed at least 1,400 Israelis.

"This is the second stage of the war whose goals are clear - to destroy Hamas' governing and military capabilities and to bring the hostages home," Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters late on Saturday.

Oct 29, 2023 07:21 (IST) "Surprised By Unprecedented Escalation": UN Chief As Israel-Hamas War Rages On

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday said that he was "surprised" by Israel's "unprecedented escalation" of the bombardments in Gaza. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, he repeated a call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for the delivery of aid.

"I was encouraged by what seemed to be a growing consensus for the need of at least a humanitarian pause in the Middle East. Regrettably, instead I was surprised by an unprecedented escalation of bombardments, undermining humanitarian objectives. This situation must be reversed," he said.

"I reiterate my appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, together with the unconditional release of hostages & the delivery of relief at a level corresponding to the dramatic needs of the people in Gaza, where a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in front of our eyes," he added.

