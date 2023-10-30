Airport Shut In Russia After Mob Creates Chaos Looking For Israelis: Report

The protesters aimed to check the cars leaving the airport (Representational)

Russia's aviation agency closed down Dagestan's main airport Sunday, diverting flights, after a mob stormed it looking for Israeli citizens following reports that a plane from Israel was arriving.

In 🇷🇺 Makhachkala, locals storm the airport after a plane from Tel-Aviv arrives. They check passports, looking for Israelis. The police don't interfere. #Israel#IsraelPalestinepic.twitter.com/2mnTBiq1kK — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) October 29, 2023

"Following the entry of unknown people into the traffic zone of Makhachkala airport, it has been decided to temporarily close the airport to arriving and departing flights," said Rossavitsia, adding that the security forces had arrived there.

