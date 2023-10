Sixty people have been arrested after a mob looking for Israelis and Jews overran an airport in Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan, the interior ministry said Monday.

"More than 150 active participants in the unrest have been identified, 60 of them have been arrested," the ministry said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)