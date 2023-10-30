Biden Presses Netanyahu On Protecting Civilians, Increasing Aid For Gaza

Joe Biden held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File)

US President Joe Biden emphasized the need for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza Sunday amid fighting in the Palestinian territory, during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said in a statement.

Biden also agreed in a separate call with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to "the significant acceleration and increase of assistance flowing into Gaza beginning today and then continuously," a second White House statement said.

