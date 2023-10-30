Biden Presses Netanyahu On Protecting Civilians, Increasing Aid For Gaza

Joe Biden also "underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza."

Joe Biden held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File)

Washington:

US President Joe Biden emphasized the need for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza Sunday amid fighting in the Palestinian territory, during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said in a statement.

Biden also agreed in a separate call with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to "the significant acceleration and increase of assistance flowing into Gaza beginning today and then continuously," a second White House statement said.

