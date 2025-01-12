Advertisement

Biden, Netanyahu Speak To Discuss Gaza Deal: US Official

US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to discuss negotiations for a hostage release and Gaza ceasefire deal, a US official said.

Read Time: 1 min
Washington:

The call, further details of which are expected to be released later, comes as Biden pushes for a truce between Israel and Hamas before Donald Trump returns to the White House on January 20.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Joe Biden, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel Gaza
