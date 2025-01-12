Biden, Netanyahu Speak To Discuss Gaza Deal: US Official

US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to discuss negotiations for a hostage release and Gaza ceasefire deal, a US official said.

The call, further details of which are expected to be released later, comes as Biden pushes for a truce between Israel and Hamas before Donald Trump returns to the White House on January 20.

