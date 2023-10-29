Hamas Playing 'Psychological Games' Over Hostages, Says Israel Minister

The stories published by Hamas are part of their psychological games, Yoav Gallant said (File)

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant accused Hamas on Sunday of playing "psychological games" over hostages after it offered to free all captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

"The stories published by Hamas are part of their psychological games ... Hamas is cynically using those who are dear to us -- they understand the pain and the pressure," Gallant told relatives of some 300 hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, a statement released by his office said.

On Saturday, Hamas's leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, said the Palestinian militant group was ready for an "immediate" prisoner swap with Israel.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)