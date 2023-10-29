Hamas Chief Says Ready For 'Immediate' Prisoner Exchange Deal With Israel

Hamas's leader Yahya Sinwar said they are ready to conduct an immediate prisoner exchange

Hamas's leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, said Saturday that the Palestinian militant group was ready for an "immediate" prisoner swap with Israel.

"We are ready to conduct an immediate prisoner exchange deal that includes the release of all Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails in exchange for all prisoners held by the Palestinian resistance," Sinwar said in a statement.

