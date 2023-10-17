Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Joe Biden To Visit Israel Tomorrow

Israel-Gaza War: Israel was caught off-guard by Hamas last weekend as the group attacked its civilians.

US President Joe Biden will pay a solidarity visit to Israel on Wednesday following the Hamas attacks, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who also announced that Israel had agreed to work on civilian aid for Gaza.

Blinken spoke after meeting for nearly eight hours at the defence ministry with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the top US diplomat's second visit since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

Here are the LIVE updates on Israel-Hamas War:

Oct 17, 2023 07:21 (IST) Biden Says He Will Visit Israel Tomorrow "In Solidarity In The Face Of Hamas' Brutal Terrorist Attack"



On Wednesday, I'll travel to Israel to stand in solidarity in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack.



I'll then travel to Jordan to address dire humanitarian needs, meet with leaders, and make clear that Hamas does not stand for Palestinians' right to self-determination. - President Biden (@POTUS) October 17, 2023

Oct 17, 2023 07:16 (IST) Israel, Hamas, Gaza, Hezbollah, Palestine: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets In Lebanon As Gaza Ground Offensive Looms: 10 Points

Israel launched overnight airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, according to a statement from the Israeli army. "The Israeli army is striking military targets of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah on Lebanese territory," the statement said.

Oct 17, 2023 07:15 (IST) Around Half A Million Israelis Displaced Inside Israel: Military

Around 500,000 Israelis have been evacuated and displaced in the 10 days since Hamas unleashed the bloodiest attack in the country's history, the Israeli military said Tuesday.

"There are about half a million internally displaced Israelis at the time," Jonathan Conricus, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), said in an online briefing, adding that all communities around the Gaza Strip as well as more than 20 communities in the north had been evacuated.