Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Joe Biden To Visit Israel Tomorrow

Israel-Gaza War: Israel was caught off-guard by Hamas last weekend as the group attacked its civilians.
US President Joe Biden will pay a solidarity visit to Israel on Wednesday following the Hamas attacks, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who also announced that Israel had agreed to work on civilian aid for Gaza.
Blinken spoke after meeting for nearly eight hours at the defence ministry with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the top US diplomat's second visit since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.
Israel was caught off-guard by Hamas last weekend as the group attacked its civilians. Israel in response has also launched airstrikes on the Hamas-controlled Gaza stripped and stopped food and electricity supply to the region.
Here are the LIVE updates on Israel-Hamas War:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Biden Says He Will Visit Israel Tomorrow "In Solidarity In The Face Of Hamas' Brutal Terrorist Attack"
Around Half A Million Israelis Displaced Inside Israel: Military
Around 500,000 Israelis have been evacuated and displaced in the 10 days since Hamas unleashed the bloodiest attack in the country's history, the Israeli military said Tuesday.
"There are about half a million internally displaced Israelis at the time," Jonathan Conricus, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), said in an online briefing, adding that all communities around the Gaza Strip as well as more than 20 communities in the north had been evacuated.
US, Israel Agree To Develop Plan For Aid To Gaza: Antony Blinken
The United States and Israel have agreed to work out ways to let international assistance come into the blockaded Gaza Strip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said early Tuesday.
"At our request, the United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza," Blinken said after nearly eight hours of overnight talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.