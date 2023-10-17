Hamas' First Hostage Video: Franco-Israeli Woman Abducted From Music Fest

Miya Schem, 21, said she has been operated on for an arm injury

Hamas has released a video of an Israeli woman taken hostage during the October 7 attacks that left over 1,300 dead and triggered a war in Gaza. About 150 people were reportedly taken hostage during the attacks.

Hamas' military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades yesterday released a video of a woman who identified herself as 21-year-old Miya Schem. In the video, the woman's arm is seen wrapped in bandages.

In the video, she said she is from Sderot, a small Israeli city near the Gaza border. On the day of the attacks, she was attending the Supernova Sukkot Music Festival on Kibbutz Re'im when Hamas operatives attacked the gathering. At least 260 people at the music fest were killed and others, including Miya, were taken hostage.

The video, just over a minute long, shows an attendant dressing Miya's injury. The Israeli woman says she underwent a three-hour surgery for her injury.

"They're caring for me, they're treating me, they're giving me medication. Everything is okay," she says. "I'm only asking to be returned home as soon as possible, to my family, to my parents, to my siblings. Please get us out of here as soon as possible."

Israel Defense Forces have confirmed that Mia was abducted last week and said officials have reached out to Mia's family and are in touch with them.

"In the video published by Hamas, they try to portray themselves as humane. However, they are a horrorific terrorist organization responsible for the murder and abduction of babies, children, men, women and the elderly (sic)," a post by IDF on X read.

"At this time, we are deploying all intelligence and operational measures for the return of all hostages-including Mia," the IDF added.

Miya's family has responded to the clip, saying they are happy to see her safe, according to a report in The Times of Israel.

Miya is a dual Israeli-French citizen. Her family was among French families that appealed last week to France President Emmanuel Macron to help free their relatives, news agency Reuters reported.