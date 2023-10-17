US Man Tracked Phone, Apple Watch To Know Daughters Location Who Was Killed By Hamas

24-year-old Danielle was a native of Palo Alto, California.

The father of an Israeli-American woman, who was murdered by the Hamas group at the Nova music festival, has stated that he used Apple Watch and her phone's tracking feature to locate her dead body, as per a report in CNN. Eyal Waldman, a businessman and the Founder of Mellanox, a multinational supplier of computer network products, said that 24-year-old Danielle was attending the festival in south Israel when Hamas launched an attack in which 260 people were killed and many others were taken hostage.

At first, he thought that the 24-year-old had been kidnapped by the operatives. However, he found out on October 11, a few hours before the interview with the outlet, that Danielle and her boyfriend Noam Shai, were two of the many people who were brutally murdered by the terrorists.

"Three hours after I landed [in Israel], I went down south and was able to find the car that they were in. We found the car and we found some belongings and we knew this is the car Danielle was in because of an emergency call we had received from her cell phone that has a feature of a crash call," he told Israel-based i24NEWS.

He described the situation as a vehicle that appeared to be surrounded and attacked by Hamas. "I have seen exactly how she was murdered from two directions by at least three to five people that had attacked it. From the shells that we have found, there were at least three guns that were shooting at the car," the businessman told CNN.

Further, he said that Danielle, her boyfriend, and two or three other young people present at the festival jumped into a white Toyota to escape from the group, however, they were killed by the operatives with AK assault rifles.

Mr Waldman said that the last time he spoke with Danielle, she said that the couple was planning to marry shortly. However, in a tragic turn of events, they will now be buried together. Describing her, the father told CNN, "Each and everyone that met her have loved her. She's done nothing wrong and nothing bad to anyone."

Danielle and Noam had recently moved into a new flat with their dog. "They had only been there for a few weeks, now we will need to see what to do with all their belongings," he told the news outlet.