Return Of 'Islamist Terrorism' Poses Threat To All Of Europe: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Albania on Tuesday. (File)

The return of "Islamist terrorism" poses a threat to all European nations, French President Emmanuel Macron said during a visit to Albania on Tuesday.

"Sadly we saw it yesterday in Brussels: all European states are vulnerable. And there is in fact a return of this Islamist terrorism, and we all are vulnerable," Emmanuel Macron said, referring to an attack in which two Swedish football fans were killed in the Belgian capital Brussels.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)