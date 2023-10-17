US, Israel Agree To Develop Plan For Aid To Gaza: Antony Blinken

Antony Blinken said this after nearly eight hours of overnight talks with PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

The United States and Israel have agreed to work out ways to let international assistance come into the blockaded Gaza Strip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said early Tuesday.

"At our request, the United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza," Blinken said after nearly eight hours of overnight talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

