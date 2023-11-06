Israel-Hamas War Live: Israel Pounds Gaza With 'Significant' Strikes, Rejects Ceasefire Calls

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates:
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to "crush" Hamas
Amid growing international pressure for a ceasefire, Israel said it was pounding Gaza with "significant" strikes after cutting it in two. A military spokesperson said that the Israeli troops had surrounded the main city in Gaza.
"They reached the coast in the southern part of Gaza City and they encircled Gaza City," army spokesman Daniel Hagari said.
The strikes came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again vowed that "there won't be a ceasefire until the hostages are returned".
"We will simply continue until we win. We have no alternative," he said.
Since the Hamas attack, Israel has bombarded Gaza, in which more than 9,700 people have been reportedly killed.
The war began when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7 and killed 1,400 people and took more than 240 hostage.
Here are the live updates on the Israel-Hamas war:
No Gaza Ceasefire Until Hostages Are Returned: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has remained firm on his position, vowing that "there won't be a ceasefire until the hostages are returned".
"We will simply continue until we win. We have no alternative," he said after meeting Israeli troops.
He also said that Hamas started a war against Israel "because it wants to kill us all and not because of any argument within us".
"Hamas was wrong - and will therefore be eliminated," Mr Netanyahu said.
Israel-Hamas War: Israel Pounds Gaza With "Significant" Strikes
Israel today pounded Gaza with "significant" strikes with soldiers battling Hamas forces in the besieged territory.
"We are striking Hamas, and we are going stronghold after stronghold, according to our plan, in a systematic effort to dismantle Hamas from its military capabilities," Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus told CNN.
"We have troops on the ground; infantry, armour, combat engineers. They are striking and they are also directing fire from the air," he said, adding efforts were focused on the "underground infrastructure" network of Hamas tunnels.