Israel-Hamas War Live: Israel Pounds Gaza With 'Significant' Strikes, Rejects Ceasefire Calls

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to "crush" Hamas

Amid growing international pressure for a ceasefire, Israel said it was pounding Gaza with "significant" strikes after cutting it in two. A military spokesperson said that the Israeli troops had surrounded the main city in Gaza.

"They reached the coast in the southern part of Gaza City and they encircled Gaza City," army spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

The strikes came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again vowed that "there won't be a ceasefire until the hostages are returned".

"We will simply continue until we win. We have no alternative," he said.

Since the Hamas attack, Israel has bombarded Gaza, in which more than 9,700 people have been reportedly killed.

The war began when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7 and killed 1,400 people and took more than 240 hostage.

Here are the live updates on the Israel-Hamas war:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Nov 06, 2023 09:52 (IST) No Gaza Ceasefire Until Hostages Are Returned: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has remained firm on his position, vowing that "there won't be a ceasefire until the hostages are returned".

"We will simply continue until we win. We have no alternative," he said after meeting Israeli troops. אין הפסקת אש בלי החזרת החטופים pic.twitter.com/kT9PX8iyMf - Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 5, 2023 He also said that Hamas started a war against Israel "because it wants to kill us all and not because of any argument within us".

"Hamas was wrong - and will therefore be eliminated," Mr Netanyahu said. He also said that Hamas started a war against Israel "because it wants to kill us all and not because of any argument within us".