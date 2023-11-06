Cut Gaza Strip Into Two, Says Israel Amid 'Significant Strikes'

Israel launched a war in Gaza following the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

The Israeli army said its land assault on the Gaza Strip had on Sunday split the Palestinian territory in two, with "significant" strikes continuing in its war against Hamas.

Israeli forces "have encircled Gaza City... Now there exists a south Gaza and a north Gaza," said army spokesman Daniel Hagari.

