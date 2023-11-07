'Wholly Unacceptable': US Slams Israeli Minister's Nuclear Threats On Gaza

Israeli minister Amichay Eliyahu was suspended over his nuclear remarks on Gaza.

The United States on Monday condemned as "wholly unacceptable" comments by a junior member of the Israeli cabinet who appeared to voice openness to the idea of Israel carrying out a nuclear strike on Gaza.

"We continue to believe that it is important for all sides of this conflict to refrain from hateful rhetoric," deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told a briefing.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday disciplined the cabinet member in question.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)