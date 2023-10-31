Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Netanyahu Says Ceasefire In Gaza 'Will Not Happen'

Israel-Hamas War Live: More than 8,000 have been killed in Gaza so far

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel would not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. At a media briefing, Mr Netanyahu said a ceasefire would amount to surrendering to Hamas.

"Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism... this will not happen," he said, vowing Israel would "fight until this battle is won".

According to the Gaza health ministry, more than 8,000 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since the war began.

Israeli ground forces have been fighting inside the Gaza Strip and air strikes pounded the Palestinian territory in response to the October 7 attacks, when Hamas operatives killed 1,400 people and took more than 230 hostages.

The hostages are believed to be held in an extensive network of underground tunnels where Hamas has hidden its military infrastructure.

Here are the live updates on the Israel-Hamas war:

