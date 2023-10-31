50 Killed In Israeli Strike On Refugee Camp In Gaza, Says Hamas

At least 50 people were killed in Israeli bombardment of a refugee camp. (File)

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said at least 50 people were killed Tuesday in Israeli bombardment of a refugee camp in the Palestinian territory.

"More than 50 martyrs and around 150 wounded and dozens under the rubble, in a heinous Israeli massacre that targeted a large area of homes in Jabalia camp in the northern (Gaza) Strip," a ministry statement said.

AFP video footage from the scene showed at least 47 bodies recovered from the rubble after the strike hit several houses in the camp.

Dozens of onlookers could be seen standing on the edges of two vast craters as people searched for survivors.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strikes when contacted by AFP.

Earlier Tuesday, the health ministry said 8,525 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its bombing campaign on October 7.

The war erupted after Hamas militants from Gaza launched attacks on Israeli communities and army posts, killing around 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.

