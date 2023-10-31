Israel Army Says Intercepted Missile From Red Sea Region, Jets Scrambled

The Israeli air force also scrambled jets following the detection of the missile. (File)

The Israeli military said on Tuesday its forces intercepted a missile fired from the Red Sea region, as tensions surged across the Middle East amid Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.

"A surface-to-surface missile was fired toward Israeli territory from the area of the Red Sea and was successfully intercepted by the 'Arrow' aerial defence system," the military said in a statement.

The Israeli air force also scrambled jets following the detection of the missile.

"All aerial threats were intercepted outside of Israeli territory. No infiltrations were identified into Israeli territory," the military said.

The military's statement came hours after Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels fired drones towards Israel in retaliation for its war against Hamas, a senior official from the group told AFP.

The Huthis, who seized Yemen's capital Sanaa in 2014 and control large swathes of the country, are "part of the axis of resistance" against Israel and are fighting with "words and drones", he added.

The Huthis said the group planned to release a statement later on Tuesday with more details of their involvement in the "resistance" against Israel.

