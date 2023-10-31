Israel Goes Unnamed As State From Online Maps In China: Report

Companies like Baidu and Alibaba no longer referred to Israel by name

As the Israel-Hamas war intensifies, China has reportedly removed Israel from its online maps. Wall Street Journal on Monday first reported that top Chinese companies like Baidu and Alibaba no longer referred to Israel by name. As per the report, the digital maps on Baidu show the demarcations between Israel and the Palestinian territories but don't identify the country by name.

The report added that the same was seen in Alibaba's map, where ''even small countries like Luxembourg are marked clearly.''

🇨🇳🇮🇱 China has REMOVED ISRAEL from its online maps, including Baidu and Alibaba! pic.twitter.com/UwcD86N3Pz — Hend F Q (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) October 31, 2023

Several Chinese internet users noticed the unusual omission, which has now become a trending topic of discussion in the country.

Alibaba and Baidu have not offered an official explanation for this change.

Since the beginning of the war on Gaza, China has supported a ceasefire to avoid "further escalations" and human suffering.

However, last week, China acknowledged that Israel has the right to self-defense against Hamas after being criticized over its stance on the war. Prior to that, President Xi Jinping called for an immediate cease-fire while offering to coordinate with Egypt and other Arab nations "to push for a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue as soon as possible."

"China is willing to maintain communication and coordination with Egypt, push both parties of the conflict to cease fire and stop violence as soon as possible," China's Middle East envoy Zhai Jun said. He also urged "the international community to form a joint force and provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people".

Thousands of people have been killed since Hamas's shock assault, the deadliest on Israel in its 75-year history. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has expanded ground operations in Gaza and ruled out any ceasefire. He said a ceasefire won't happen since that would amount to surrendering to Hamas. The US, an ally, too had objected to a ceasefire.

Israeli forces killed several Hamas operatives and targeted their underground tunnels during their ground operations in Gaza yesterday, the military said in their latest update on their war against the Palestinian group. At least 230 hostages are still being held captive in the Gaza Strip - an important political currency for the Hamas since many of them are foreigners.