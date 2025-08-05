Explained: Netanyahu's Big Gaza Plan, Why Israel Military Doesn't Like It

Nearly two years into war in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly planning to fully occupy the shattered Palestinian enclave, despite objections from within the Israel Defense Forces. After the collapse of indirect ceasefire talks with Hamas, Netanyahu's office said he is set to convene his security cabinet this week to decide on Israel's next steps in Gaza and direct the Israeli forces on "how to achieve the three war objectives we have set...defeating the enemy, releasing our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will never again threaten Israel."

On Monday, Israel's Channel 12 cited an official from Prime Minister's office as saying that Netanyahu was inclining towards expanding the offensive and seizing the entire Palestinian enclave.

Israeli media reported that several ministers of Netanyahu government are saying the Prime Minister has been using the term "occupation of the Strip" in private conversations about his plans on military expansion in Gaza - a notable shift in tone as Tel Aviv prepares to discuss the future of the Gaza campaign.

"The die is cast - we are going for a full occupation of the Gaza Strip...There will be operations even in areas where hostages are being held. If the chief of staff doesn't agree, he should resign," the Ynet news site quoted a senior official close to Netanyahu as saying. The official was reportedly calling for the resignation of IDF Chief of Staff Lt. General Eyal Zamir who has opposed the proposed occupation of Gaza.

Internal Tussles

According to reports, there seems to be major difference of opinion between the political leadership and the military over the furture of Gaza strip. While some in the political leadership are pushing for expanding the offensive, the military is concerned that doing so will endanger the 20 hostages who are still alive, officials told news agency Reuters.

Israel Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir are pushing for military rule in Gaza before annexing it and re-establishing the Jewish settlements Israel evicted 20 years ago. However, the Israeli military, which has pushed back at such ideas throughout the war, was expected on Tuesday to present alternatives that include extending into areas of Gaza where it has not yet operated, according to two defence officials.

Israeli Army Radio reported on Monday that military chief Eyal Zamir has become increasingly frustrated with what he describes as a lack of strategic clarity by the political leadership, concerned about being dragged into a war of attrition with Hamas militants.

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declined to comment on the report but said that the military has plans in store.

"We have different ways to fight the terror organization, and that's what the army does," Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said.

The IDF currently controls over 75 per cent of the Gaza Strip--a densely populated territory of 141 square miles. If Netanyahu goes ahead with the new plan, the military would be expected to occupy the remaining territory as well - bringing the entire enclave under Israeli control.

It remains unclear what will happen to 2.2 million civilians and humanitarian groups operating in the enclave after such a move comes into force.

US Stance

Last Saturday, during a visit to Israel, US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff had said he was working with the Israeli government on a plan that would effectively end the war in Gaza.

But after ceasefire talks in Doha failed to clinch agreements on a US-backed proposal for a 60-day truce, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that an understanding is emerging between Tel Aviv and Washington that "Hamas is not interested in a deal and therefore the prime minister is pushing to release the hostages while pressing for military defeat."