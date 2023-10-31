Israel Rejects Ceasefire As Hostage Situation Continues In War With Hamas

Israel has refused any ceasefire in its war against Hamas as their ground forces continue to fight the Palestinian Hamas group in the Gaza strip along with aerial bombardments in response to the October 7 terror attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday a ceasefire will not happen since that would amount to surrendering to Hamas. "Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism... this will not happen," he told a foreign briefing, vowing Israel would "fight until this battle is won". The US, an ally, too has objected to a ceasefire.

Netanyahu's government is also facing a hostage situation with around 230 Israelis and foreign nationals being held captive in the Gaza Strip, who remain an important political currency for the Hamas. Hostages had been a major reason for negotiations for Israel in the past.

Hamas yesterday released a video of three women who were taken hostage during their October 7 attack on Israel, the deadliest in Israel's history.

Meanwhile, Israeli army said one of its woman soldiers was freed from captivity during its ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

Shani Louk, a German woman who had been captured by Hamas operatives, was found dead by the Israeli troops in Gaza, her family and Israel government said.