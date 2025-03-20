Inside Israel's Fresh Ground Ops In Gaza After End Of Ceasefire

Hundreds were killed in a series of airstrikes in Gaza over the past few days. The barrage of attacks accompanied ground operations in the restive strip under siege since the October 2023 attack that plunged the Middle East into crisis.

Half a dozen Hamas leaders were wiped out as Israel targeted key infrastructures, continuing their relentless campaign against the Hamas. In one instance, an air bombing claimed over a dozen lives among mourners who had gathered in the northern region. In another bombing, 14 members of a family died together, Gaza's civil defence agency said.

Ground operations alongside airstrikes indicate the Israeli intent to return to full-scale war despite attempts at striking a new ceasefire deal to bring back those still being held hostage by Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that this is "only the beginning", asserting that any such negotiations would "only take place under fire".

Israel appears to be emboldened by the US support in returning to war - with the White House declaring that the US was consulted before a barrage of airstrikes pounded Gaza on Tuesday. Israel was risking its hostages, hit back at Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007.

Ground Operation Details

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said it conducted "extensive strikes" across the Gaza Strip last evening, targeting a vehicle carrying two Hamas operatives and a surveillance post among other critical infrastructure.

"The IDF and ISA (Israel Security Agency) are striking terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip and will continue to operate against terrorist organizations and remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel," it said on its Telegram channel last night.

The Israeli troops began their ground activities in central and southern Gaza over the past day to expand the "security zone". The aim was also to create a partial buffer zone between northern and southern Gaza. As part of ground activities, the Israeli troops expanded their control further to the center of the Netzarim Corridor, an official said.

"Simultaneously, it was decided that the Golani Brigade would be stationed in the Southern Command area and remain ready for operations in Gaza," said the IDF.

Key Eliminations

In simultaneous airstrikes, Israeli forces targeted dozens of Hamas members, including its top commanders, aiming to fulfil its vow of damaging the Palestinian group's military and government capabilities.

One of their targets was the command centre of the Hamas' Daraj Tuffah battalion, the forces claimed, pointing out that this base was used to plan attacks on Israeli civilians.

One of these strikes claimed the life of Yasser Muhammad Harb Musa, who handled security affairs in Hamas' political bureau. He had previously headed their development office in the executive committee. The IDF accuses him of promoting anti-Israel activities and being closely affiliated with senior Hamas leaders like Yahya Sinwar.

The IDF also claims to have eliminated the head of the Hamas Emergency Committee Muhammad Al-Jamasi, who also held key positions in the political bureau and played an important role in its war against Israel.

Others killed in the strikes include Essam al-Da'alis, the head of Hamas government, and Mahmoud Marzouk Ahmad Abu-Wutfa, who was allegedly responsible for Hamas' international security apparatus. His minister for justice, Ahmed Amar Abdullah Alhata was also eliminated alongside Bahajat Hassan Mohammed Abu-Sultan, who headed the Palestinian outfit's internal security forces.

The death count since the resumption of large-scale airstrikes on Monday and Tuesday stood at around 470.

Israel's "Last Warning"

Israel issued a "last warning" before launching its deadly airstrikes, urging residents to return their hostages held by the Hamas. "This is the last warning," warned the Defence Minister, Israel Katz, demanding the return of the hostages.

"Take the advice of the president of the United States. Return the hostages and remove Hamas, and other options will open up for you -- including the possibility of leaving for other places in the world for those who want to," he said, referring to a warning by US President Donald Trump earlier this month.

At least 58 Israeli citizens are believed to be in Hamas custody even after dozens were released as part of ceasefires. But Hamas claims 34 of them have died.

Attempts are on to strike a second ceasefire deal to bring back the hostages, but Israel has refused to stop bombings for negotiations. The two sides saw a brief halt in fire during the first ceasefire, mediated by the US, Qatar, and Egypt, which was enforced in January and ended in early March.