Hamas Shares Hostage Video Calling For Truce, Israel Says "Propaganda"

Israel snubbed as "propaganda" a video released by the Palestinian Hamas group of an emotional moment between two hostage brothers. Hamas asserted in the video that "time is running out" and only a ceasefire agreement will bring the hostages back, but Israel remained defiant.

A statement from Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the hostages are being used for "psychological warfare" and the government will be undeterred by such tactics.

"The Hamas terrorist organization has, this evening, disseminated another cruel propaganda video in which our hostages are forced to engage in psychological warfare. Israel will not be deterred by Hamas propaganda. We will continue to act relentlessly for the return of all of our hostages and until all objectives of the war are met," said the Prime Minister's Office.

The three-minute video showed Israeli Argentinian brothers, Yair Horn and Eitan Horn, bidding goodbye shortly before the former was released on February 15. A third hostage, Sagui Dekel-Chen, who was also freed, was also seen in the video along with two others whose faces were blurred.

In the video, Eitan is heard pleading with his family and friends to continue their protests and "do everything" to bring back the hostages.

"This is not logical to separate families. Do not destroy our lives. Tell my mother, my father and everyone to continue demonstrations and do not stop for this government to sign the second phase of the deal and return us home," said Eitan.

Iair, who is now back in Israel, said if the government has a "heart, a little conscience", it must sign the deal. "Sign the second and third stage. Enough war, enough deaths, enough destroying lives of others. Enough...enough...enough," his brother added.

The footage was released by Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas as the first stage of the Gaza ceasefire was due to expire yesterday.

There is no clarity on whether it will be extended but Israel has backed a US proposal to extend the deal to cover Ramadan and Passover. At least 59 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza with 24 of them believed to be alive. Israel suggests an extension would see half of the Israeli hostages released on the day the deal comes into effect.

The negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire have been inconclusive so far despite the mediators holding talks in Cairo last week.

Hamas had earlier called an Israeli proposal to extend the first phase of ceasefire as "unacceptable", but a senior official told AFP that the Hamas was ready to release all the hostages in one go during the second phase.