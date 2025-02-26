How Gaza May Look After US Takeover: Trump Shares AI Visualisation

US President Donald Trump's plan to transform Gaza has taken a sharp turn towards realizing what his desires are for the strip of land engaged in a deadly battle with Israel for over a year - but only through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Trump had said earlier this month he wanted to "take over" Gaza and turn it into "the Riviera of the Middle East" - drawing bouquets from his allies and brickbats from Hamas and the Arab world.

AI visuals shared by the President this morning showed glimpses of luxuries he wants the region to have - skyscrapers, bustling markets, strip clubs, beach - all reflecting an opulent 'Trumpish' lifestyle.

A giant Trump statue surrounded by palm trees seen in the backdrop of a tranquil sunset is part of the AI video. Featuring Trump, his close aide Elon Musk, and Israeli's Benjamin Netanyahu, it encapsulates the features of a new Gaza envisioned by the US President.

It begins with how Gaza looks now - war-torn and in ruins, heavily bombarded by Israeli jets over the October 7, 2023 attack. But as the citizens turned their gaze to the other side, they could see a transformed city flaunting yachts parked near the coast, sports cars on its streets, and a skyscraper that resembled the iconic Empire State Building.

A smiling Musk is seen enjoying his meal on the beach while bearded belly dancers entertained the guests. Away from the beach, a child holds a Trump balloon in a market area. In a nightclub, Trump is seen with a dancer while Musk showers money on the beach.

A huge building with a 'Trump Gaza' board in the middle of the city appears to indicate who the boss is. Making this display of power more obvious is a shop selling Trump miniatures as souvenirs.

The sharpest visuals, however, came at the end, showing Trump and Netanyahu in their beach outfit enjoying summer coolers near a pool.

Trump's announcement that he would like to take over Gaza stunned the world a few weeks ago, but more importantly, it marked a departure from the longstanding US policy of supporting a Palestinian state. It put on display his pragmatist and transactional approach to foreign policy but sparked doubts on whether it was achievable.

The plan involves the relocation of Gazans to other countries, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it would only be temporary.

Netanyahu found the plan to be creative and had the potential to change Gaza but said the displaced Gazans must "disavow terrorism" if they wanted to return. The main challenge, he had said, is to find a country that would host the Gazans and suggested a Palestinian state could be formed in Saudi Arabia.