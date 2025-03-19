"Concerned About Gaza Situation, Important All Hostages Are Released": India

The MEA on Wednesday released a statement calling for the release of all hostages in Gaza
The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday released a statement calling for the release of all hostages in Gaza. Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X calling for a "supply of humanitarian assistance" to the people of Gaza.
Our statement on the situation in Gaza⬇️— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 19, 2025
🔗 https://t.co/shdlmZDEeI pic.twitter.com/cBeQ2w464Z
He said on X, "We are concerned at the situation in Gaza. It is important that all hostages are released. We also call for supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza to be sustained."
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world