"Concerned About Gaza Situation, Important All Hostages Are Released": India

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday released a statement calling for the release of all hostages in Gaza. Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X calling for a "supply of humanitarian assistance" to the people of Gaza.

Our statement on the situation in Gaza⬇️



He said on X, "We are concerned at the situation in Gaza. It is important that all hostages are released. We also call for supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza to be sustained."