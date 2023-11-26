Second Batch Of 13 Israeli Hostages, 7 Foreigners Released, Says Hamas

The transfer of second batch of Israeli hostages was delayed by Hamas (File)

The armed wing of Hamas said Saturday it had handed over 13 Israeli hostages to the Red Cross under the terms of an agreement with Israel, along with an additional seven foreign citizens.

The transfer -- which had been delayed after Hamas accused Israel of violating the agreement, claims denied by Israeli officials -- took place "in the context of the humanitarian pause", the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said in statement.

