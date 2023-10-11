Israel-Gaza War LIVE Updates: Israel Regains Control Of Gaza Border, Over 3,000 Killed

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Attacks by Israel hit the main exit point from the Palestinian region.

Four days after the sudden Hamas strike on Israel trigged a catastrophic war killing over 3,000, Israel claims it has regained control of the Gaza border areas from the group. Over 1,000 people have been killed in Israel in the worst attack in the nation's 75-year history, while Gaza reported 900 causalities. On Tuesday, Israel's army has claimed to recover bodies of around 1,500 militants near border areas of Gaza.

Vowing to turn Hamas sites in Gaza to rubble, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu compared the Hamas attacks to ISIS killings. "Hamas terrorists bound, burned and executed children. They are savages. Hamas is ISIS," he said. Bombardment by Israeli forces on Tuesday hit the main exit point from the Palestinian region.

Here are the live updates on the Israel-Hamas war:

Oct 11, 2023 07:55 (IST) Israel-Hamas War: 1st Plane With US Arms Lands In South Israel



🇮🇱🤝🇺🇸

The first plane carrying U.S. armaments has since arrived at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel this evening.



The cooperation between our militaries is a key part of ensuring regional security and stability in times of war. - Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 11, 2023

Oct 11, 2023 07:53 (IST) Israel-Gaza War, Israel-Palestine War: Israel Retakes Border Areas As 3,000 Die, Syria Exchanges Fire: 10 Points

