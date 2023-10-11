Israel-Gaza War LIVE Updates: Israel Regains Control Of Gaza Border, Over 3,000 Killed

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Attacks by Israel hit the main exit point from the Palestinian region.
Four days after the sudden Hamas strike on Israel trigged a catastrophic war killing over 3,000, Israel claims it has regained control of the Gaza border areas from the group. Over 1,000 people have been killed in Israel in the worst attack in the nation's 75-year history, while Gaza reported 900 causalities. On Tuesday, Israel's army has claimed to recover bodies of around 1,500 militants near border areas of Gaza.
Vowing to turn Hamas sites in Gaza to rubble, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu compared the Hamas attacks to ISIS killings. "Hamas terrorists bound, burned and executed children. They are savages. Hamas is ISIS," he said. Bombardment by Israeli forces on Tuesday hit the main exit point from the Palestinian region.
Here are the live updates on the Israel-Hamas war:
Israel-Hamas War: 1st Plane With US Arms Lands In South Israel
Israel-Hamas War: Dozens Of Foreigners Killed, Injured Or Taken Hostage
Thailand: 18 dead, 11 hostages
US: 14 dead, others missing
Nepal: 10 dead
France: Eight dead, 20 missing
Argentina: Seven dead, 15 missing
Russia: Four dead, six missing
Ukraine: Two dead
UK: Two dead
Canada: One dead, Three missing
Cambodia: One dead
Germany: Several hostages
Philippines: Five missing
Chile: Three dead, one missing
Peru: two dead, three missing
Austria: Three missing
Brazil: Two dead
Italy: Two missing
Paraguay: Two missing
Peru: Two missing
Sri Lanka: Two missing
Tanzania: Two missing
Mexico: Two hostages
Colombia: Two hostages
Ireland: One missing