Amid Israel-Hamas War, Microsoft CEO's Message To Nearly 3,000 Employees In Israel

Microsoft's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella in a post on X, formerly Twitter said he is "heartbroken by the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel" where the company has nearly 3,000 employees. Mr Nadella also shared a message for Microsoft employees working in Israel.

Mr Nadella offered his deepest condolences to all those impacted by the war, "Heartbroken by the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel and the escalating conflict. My deepest condolences are with all those killed and impacted. Our focus remains on ensuring the safety of our employees and their families. Below is a message we shared with Microsoft employees today about our response."

Heartbroken by the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel and the escalating conflict. My deepest condolences are with all those killed and impacted. Our focus remains on ensuring the safety of our employees and their families. Below is a message we shared with Microsoft employees… — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) October 11, 2023

He also shared the message that went out to employees in Israel by Kathleen Hogan, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

"I am profoundly saddened by the horrific terrorist attacks in Israel this weekend and the atrocities we continue to watch unfold. Together with the senior leadership team (SLT), I want to express my deepest sympathy for those who have been killed, injured, lost loved ones, and all those impacted by this violence. Together we condemn this hatred and brutality," Ms Hogan said.

"The outpouring of support from so many of you worldwide is heartfelt and needed now, and many of you are asking how you can help. Since the attacks unfolded on Saturday, we have been focused on the safety of our employees and their families in Israel and their overall well-being," she added.

Ms Hogan informed many teams across Microsoft - including our Crisis Management Team - have been activated and are working to assist employees.

"We have nearly 3,000 employees in Israel directly impacted. We have Jewish employees around the world who are also experiencing grief, fear and anxiety as hatred and vitriol increase," the blog read.

The blog also listed ways in which the company is helping employees.

"Microsoft CARES provides mental and emotional well-being programs. In addition, we are responding quickly to support those impacted by these tragic events, assessing their needs and providing benefits such as adding virtual support groups. We will continue to listen and determine what other resources are needed," the statement said.