"India Should Also Stand Behind Palestinians": Shashi Tharoor To NDTV

Congress under fire for its statement on the Hamas attack on Israel, the party's senior leader Shashi Tharoor said today that the terror group does not represent Palestine. "The Centre's stand on Israel war doesn't go far enough, India should also stand behind Palestinians... The country should not forget the cause of Palestine," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

In a statement today, the Congress Working Committee, the party's highest-decision-making body, had expressed its "dismay and anguish" over the war. But it also underscored the Palestinian people's right to "land (and) self-government, and to live with dignity and respect".

The statement came under BJP attack, with the party accusing the Congress of supporting terrorism and being a "hostage to minority vote bank politics".

"Congress's CWC resolution on the Israel war is a classic example of how Indian foreign policy was hostage to Congress's minority vote bank politics, until Modi happened," said BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.