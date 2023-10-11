Israel Retakes Border Areas As 3,000 Die, Syria Exchanges Fire: 10 Points

The death count in Israel has surged above 1,000 from the worst attack in the country's history, while Gaza officials have reported 765 people killed so far. Israel army also said it had recovered the bodies of around 1,500 Hamas militants inside Israel.

Hamas has threatened to execute one hostage every time Israel drops a bomb, without warning, on a Palestinian home in the Gaza Strip. "Every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages," the armed wing of Hamas has warned Israel. The group has 150 hostages - including children.

The threat came after Israel imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip, cutting off the water supply. The move has sparked fears that an already dire humanitarian situation will further deteriorate.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Israel's military operation - following Saturday's mass breach by the Palestinian group - is only the start of a sustained war to destroy Hamas and "change the Middle East".

He compared the large-scale slaughter of Israeli civilians to the atrocities committed by ISIS, when they controlled vast swathes of Syria and Iraq. "Hamas terrorists bound, burned and executed children. They are savages. Hamas is ISIS," Netanyahu said.

Key ally the US stressed its full support for Israel, as did the UK, France, Germany and Italy. "We "recognise the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people" but said Hamas "offers nothing for the Palestinian people other than more terror and bloodshed"," their leaders said in a joint statement.

President Joe Biden condemned the attacks by Hamas on US ally Israel as "sheer evil" in an emotional speech Tuesday and said Washington is ready to deploy more military assets to the region.

In a solidarity visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be traveling to Israel today to meet with senior Israeli leaders. "It will be a message of solidarity and support," said US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Besides the US, several countries have reported their citizens killed, abducted or missing - including Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Ireland, Mexico, Nepal, Panama, Paraguay, Russia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Ukraine. Many of the missing foreigners were at a music festival in the southern Israeli desert when Hamas attacked Israel.