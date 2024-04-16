Israel's 'Diplomatic Offensive' Against Iran After Massive Missile Attack

Israel Katz called for sanctions on Iran's missile programme (File)

Israel's foreign minister Israel Katz launched what he called a "diplomatic offensive" against Iran following the major Iranian attack on Israel.

"This morning I sent letters to 32 countries and spoke with dozens of foreign ministers and leading figures around the world," Mr Katz wrote on X.

Alongside the military response to the firing of the missiles and the UAVs, I am leading a diplomatic offensive against Iran.



He called for sanctions on Iran's missile programme and for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to be declared a terrorist organisation. These measures, he believes, will help slow down and weaken Tehran.

"Iran must be stopped now - before it is too late," he wrote.

Israel Katz wrote that Tel Aviv's diplomatic campaign against Iran should be flanked by a military response to Tehran's attack with over 300 missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. Israel and allied defences intercepted almost all of the incoming fire.

Israel's military leadership signalled it does not intend to leave the major Iranian attack on Saturday night unanswered.

Iran said it was in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria that killed two Iranian generals and five officers.

