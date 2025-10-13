Days After 2025 Nobel Snub, Donald Trump Gets Israel's Backing For 2026

Calling US President Donald Trump the "President of peace", the Israeli Parliament today announced that it will rally support across the world to submit Trump's candidacy for a Nobel Peace Prize next year. This comes days after the US President, whose wish to win the Nobel honour is no secret, was snubbed as Venezuelan leader Maria Corina Machado won the award.

Amir Ohana, the Speaker of Israel's parliament, Knesset, praised the US President for his role in brokering the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that has led to the release of Israeli hostages in Hamas's captivity and Palestinian prisoners in Israel's jails.

"President Trump, you are the president of peace. There was not a single person on this planet who did more than you to advance peace. No one even came close," Ohana said after the Knesset gave a standing ovation to the US President.

"Your election to the presidency marked a turning point, not only for the United States, but for the entire world. Through your strength of character and unwavering resolve, you brought an end to bloody conflicts in no fewer than eight regions across the globe. In less than nine months, you became one of the most consequential presidents in history," he said.

"You saved countless lives that would have been lost without your leadership. And as our sages teach, whoever saves one life, it is as though he has saved an entire world. You have proven that true peace is achieved through strength, and that only those who are prepared to use force in the present can prevent the need to use it in the future," Ohana said.

The Speaker said Trump is deserving of the highest recognition for his efforts in promoting peace. "Therefore, I hereby announce that together with our good friend, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, we will rally speakers and presidents of parliaments from around the world to submit your candidacy for the Nobel Peace Prize next year. There is no one more deserving than you, President Trump," he said.

Ohana began his speech by saying Trump is not just "another American president," but a "giant of Jewish history - one for whom we must look back two and a half millennia into the mists of time to find a parallel, in Cyrus the Great."

Cyrus the Great had allowed Jews to return to Israel and rebuild the Second Temple in Jerusalem in the 6th Century BC.

"What the world needs now is not appeasers who feed the crocodile in the hope that they will be eaten last, like we have seen at the UN General Assembly, but what the world needs now are more leaders who are brave, resolute, strong, and bold. The world needs more Trumps!" Ohana said.