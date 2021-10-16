ISIS Claim Responsibility For Blast At Mosque In Afghanistan's Kandahar

Afghanistan: Taliban members stand guard near the mosque in Kandahar province after a blast.

ISIS claimed responsibility for a suicide bomber attack at a Shi'ite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar which left dozens killed and injured, a statement posted by the group's Amaq news agency said on Friday.

The statement added that two ISIS fighters shot the guards of the mosque dead, broke in and blew themselves up between two groups of worshippers, one of which consisted of around 300 people.

It was the second week in a row that militants bombed Friday prayers and killed dozens of worshippers.

