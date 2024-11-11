Irish Man Faces Jail Over Negative Review For Dubai Dog Grooming Salon

A Northern Irish man may get up to two years in Dubai prison for writing a negative review of a dog grooming service.

Craig Ballentine, from Belfast, took a job at a dog salon in Dubai last year and worked for over six months. Following a disagreement with his former employer, the man left a harsh review, resulting in his arrest on “slander” charges, reported the New York Post.

After six months at the salon, Ballentine fell sick and needed a few days off work. He claimed to have told his employer that he had been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a disorder that results in severe fatigue and widespread pain. Even after providing a doctor's certificate, the company "registered him as absconded with authorities and caused him a legal nightmare," he said in a statement released on Friday.

In addition to losing his job, Ballentine was subjected to a travel ban on his passport, taking two months and thousands of pounds to remove. After returning to Northern Ireland, he detailed all the issues he had with his old supervisor and the grooming centre in a critical internet review. Later, he was detained when he came to Abu Dhabi for a holiday with friends.

Radha Stirling, the chief executive of the detained in Dubai, claimed that the charges against the man are “outrageous” as his post didn't contain any abusive content. She said, “When someone is offended, even if they are at fault, they can open a criminal prosecution out of spite. He deleted the post, apologised but still faces jail.”

She added, “We've seen people arrested for complaining to customer service or leaving online reviews on hotels and rental car agencies. The UAE's recently enacted cyber crime laws are a nightmare for foreigners.” Stirling further revealed that he “has been advised by local lawyers there is almost zero chance of the case against him being dropped”.

Michelle O'Neill, First Minister of Northern Ireland, is “closely monitoring” the case. “Ms O'Neill's office will closely monitor the case and stay in contact with the family to provide support and advice,” the spokesperson said.