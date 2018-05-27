Ireland Votes Yes To Overturning Abortion Ban

In Dublin constituencies, the vote topped 75 percent for repeal.

Ireland has voted to legalize the medical termination of pregnancy. (Reuters)

Savita Halappanavar, an Indian-origin woman died in 2012 after she was not allowed to terminate pregnancy in 2012.

'Yes' campaigners react while they waited for the official result of the Irish abortion referendum, at Dublin Castle (AFP)

Officers carry a polling box, used, a day early, by the few people that live off the coast of Donegal in Ireland