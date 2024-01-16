Iraq Recalls Ambassador From Tehran After Missile Attacks: Ministry

Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched missile attacks on Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region

Iraq said Tuesday it has recalled its ambassador from Tehran for consultations after its ally's Revolutionary Guards carried out deadly missile attacks on its autonomous Kurdish region.

Ambassador Nassir Abdel Mohsen was "recalled for consultations in the context of the latest Iranian attacks on (regional capital) Arbil in which there were dead and wounded," a foreign ministry statement said.

