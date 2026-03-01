Khamenei's Daughter, Son-In-Law, Iran's Defence Minister Among Those Killed In Israel-US Strikes

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter have been killed in strikes by the US and Israel, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

"After establishing contact with informed sources in the Supreme Leader's household, the news of the martyrdom of the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of the Revolutionary Leader has unfortunately been confirmed," Fars news agency and other Iranian media reported.

The news came shortly after US President Donald Trump announced that 86-year-old Khamenei had been killed in the operation launched on Saturday.

"Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS," he posted on Truth Social.

"There was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do," he added.

Trump also said this is the "single greatest chance" for the Iranian people to "take back" their country.

He said the "heavy and pinpoint bombing" will continue "uninterrupted" throughout the week.

"Or as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD," he said.

"Many Signs" Khamenei Is Killed: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said that there were "many signs" that Ali Khamenei is "no longer alive".

"This morning we destroyed the compound of the tyrant Khamenei," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

He said that for more than 30 years, Khamenei had "dispatched terrorism across the world, made his own people miserable, and worked constantly and tirelessly on a program to annihilate the state of Israel".

"There are many signs that this tyrant is no longer. This morning we eliminated senior officials in the ayatollahs' regime, Revolutionary Guards commanders, senior figures in the nuclear programme - and we will continue. In the next few days, we will hit thousands more targets of the terror regime," Netanyahu said.

He also called on Iranians to "overthrow the regime and to secure your future."

Iran's state TV also confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei.

Two Iranian news agencies, Tasnim and Mehr, however, reported that Ali Khamenei, who led Iran since 1989, was "steadfast and firm in commanding the field."

The Israeli army said that Ali Shamkhani, a top advisor to Khamenei, and the head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards, General Mohammad Pakpour, were also killed.

Israel, US Strike Iran

The joint US-Israeli operation on Iran began earlier on Saturday with smoke rising over Tehran after strikes.

Shortly after, Trump announced "major combat operations" against Iran, with the goal of "eliminating imminent threats".

Iran called the strikes unprovoked and illegal and responded with missiles fired at Israel and at least seven other countries, including Gulf states that host American bases.