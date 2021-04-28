Regrets Audio Leak Caused 'Domestic Infighting': Iran's Foreign Minister

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Wednesday he regretted that leaked audio of him saying the military had too strong a role in diplomacy turned into "domestic infighting".

"I was very sorry that a secret theoretical talk regarding the need for synergy between diplomacy and the (military) field ... turns into domestic infighting and the honest and passionate pathology of some processes is framed as personal criticism," he wrote in an Instagram post on his verified account.



