Iranian Nobel Laureate Warns Of Possible "Massacre" During Internet Shutdown

The internet shutdown is "not a technical failure... it is a tactic", the veteran campaigner, who now lives in exile, said on her official Telegram account.

Iranian Nobel peace prize winner Shirin Ebadi on Friday warned security forces in the Islamic republic could be preparing to commit a "massacre under the cover of a sweeping communications blackout" after imposing a nationwide internet shutdown.

The internet shutdown is "not a technical failure... it is a tactic", the veteran campaigner, who now lives in exile, said on her official Telegram account. 

She said she had received information that hundreds of people had been taken to a Tehran hospital on Thursday with "severe eye injuries" caused by pellet gun fire.

Iran Protests 2026, Iran Internet Blackout, Shirin Ebadi
