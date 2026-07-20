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Iran Will Pay Many Times Over Every Time They Kill American Soldier: Trump

Washington has announced over the weekend three new military deaths and one service member missing in action in Middle East.

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Iran Will Pay Many Times Over Every Time They Kill American Soldier: Trump
Washington:

President Donald Trump warned Iran on Monday that it would pay "many times over" for every US soldier it killed after Washington announced over the weekend three new military deaths and one service member missing in action.

"Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!" Trump posted on his platform, Truth Social. "This directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and every Leader in the Military."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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